Severe thunderstorm warning east of the QC has expired

A severe thunderstorm warning issued east of the Quad Cities expired at 4:15 p.m. Bureau County was in the warning area, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook from the NWS said that isolated, severe thunderstorms with damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes were still possible through 5 p.m. Monday, January 22nd.

“This threat is mainly east of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Freeport, Illinois,” read the NWS Statement.

Minor flooding was happening along small creeks and ditches in parts of Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties because of the rainfall and snow melt. Click here for flood advisory information.

As Chief Meteorologist James Zahara explains in today’s forecast, remaining rainfall is expected to change to snow, with little accumulation possible.

