Man accused of trying to rob Subway restaurant arrested within 10 minutes

STERLING, Illinois -- A man accused of trying to rob a Subway restaurant armed with a knife was captured just 10 minutes after police were called.

Police were told that a masked man came into the East Lincolnway business with a knife and demanded money from the workers, according to a statement from the Sterling Police Department. The call came into police at 2:24 p.m.

According to the statement, Joshua L. Tabor took off on foot after his "demand for money was denied by employees." Police said good Samaritans had reported seeing a man matching the suspect's description running near Riverside Cemetery. At 2:34 p.m. Tabor was arrested in Riverside Cemetery.

Police said evidence, including the weapon that was displayed, was recovered at the scene.

Tabor was taken to the Sterling Police Department and then the an area hospital for a medical emergency. There was no word on Tabor's condition.