Jayde Van Hyfte becomes Annawan's all-time leading passing big sister Celina. Jayde has 2499 points, just 161 behind her mom Valerie Wanket Van Hyfte as the QC's all-time leading scorer.
Keeping it in the Family- Jayde passes Celina as Annawan’s all-time leading scorer
-
Lady Spartans race past North Scott
-
Wieskamp officially becomes a Hawkeye
-
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, First Tee Golf, Augie BB and FCA-Jayde VanHyfte
-
Iowa beats BC in Pinstripe Bowl
-
Buekiewicz driving voice behind Annawan success
-
-
Turf placed at upcoming BettPlex Sports Complex
-
Walmart responds to viral video that shows carts of food being thrown out at Ohio store
-
NFL cancels Sunday Night Football this week
-
‘Stranger Things’ star poses with teen for hilarious senior photos
-
Bettendorf overcomes loss to Bell to punch ticket to the Dome
-
-
Mega Millions drawing: No big winner as jackpot hits $418 million
-
Watch: Stylist transforms herself into Lady Frankenstein
-
Quad Cities Women’s March aims to get women to the polls