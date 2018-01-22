Click here for local radar

Keeping it in the Family- Jayde passes Celina as Annawan’s all-time leading scorer

Posted 11:06 pm, January 22, 2018, by

Jayde Van Hyfte  becomes Annawan's all-time leading passing big sister Celina.   Jayde has 2499 points, just 161 behind her mom Valerie Wanket Van Hyfte as the QC's all-time leading scorer.