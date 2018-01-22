× Home catches fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A fire broke out at a home in the 1500 block of 12th Street Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called around 7:10 p.m. to find fire on the main floor entrance, according to a statement from Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty. It took just 10 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported and nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal’s Office is trying to determine what the cause of the fire was.