Evening rain showers to mix with light snow late… no real cold for a while.

Scattered rain showers developing across the area will continue through most of the night until the last of the raindrops change to a light snow sometime after midnight. Little if any accumulation is expected before sunrise.

That will lead to highs around the mid 30s on Tuesday which is still not bad for this time of year given the normal high is 31. Skies will improve that day as the morning clouds will lead to some increasing sunshine later that afternoon.

In fact, Tuesday’s highs will be the coolest we see for the rest of the week as I still see a slow warming in the days to follow. After seeing highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday comes warmer 40s on Thursday before temperatures jump just above 50 by the time Friday rolls around.

That night into Saturday is when we see a passing shower or two followed by drier skies and highs in the 40s on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

