Company says safety shield fatally injured worker

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Ames company where a worker was fatally injured says a safety device fell on him.

Danfoss Power Solutions said in a news release Sunday that a preliminary investigation determined that a safety hood on a motor testing operation struck 45-year-old John Lavery. The Ames resident died about 4 p.m. Thursday at the hydraulic motors plant.

The company says it is replacing all the other safety hoods with a new design that the company says will prevent similar accidents.

Federal officials have joined the accident investigation.