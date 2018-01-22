CASI receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $540 for the December Three Degree Guarantee to CASI – Center for Active Seniors - Senior Secret Santa Program.

Accepting the check were Laura Kopp and Sammy Meier from CASI.

The Center for Active Seniors, Inc., located in Davenport, Iowa, is a 40,000-sq.-foot facility dedicated to providing services that meet the needs of older adults, fosters respect, dignity and quality of life. The organization does this by offering opportunities for social engagement, lifelong learning, creative expression, health & fitness, and so much more to senior residents of Scott County and the greater Quad-City area. With many older adults spending the holidays alone in their homes with little to no friend or family support the Senior Secret Santa Program provides seniors with gifts during the holiday season to help lift their spirits.

