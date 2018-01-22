× Boil order issued for some Hampton, Illinois residents

HAMPTON, Illinois — A boil order has been issued for some residents after a water main break.

According to Village of Hampton leaders, residents in the 700 block of 6th Avenue, and the 500 block of 7th Street and 8th Street are included. These residents are being notified with door hangers and the boil order information is also listed on the village website.

The boil order was expected to last until Wednesday, January 24th, but village leaders said residents would be notified when the order is lifted.