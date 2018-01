Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON---At least three people were involved in a roll over crash Sunday, January 21 in Morrison, Illinois.

According to a press release by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Tiffany Smith lost control of her car on a curve on Route 78.

Police say the car went into a ditch and rolled into a nearby field.

Smith was transported to MCH Hospital, and treated for injuries. Her two juvenile passengers were not injured.

Smith was charged for improper lane usage.