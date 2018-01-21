We may hear some rumbles of thunder tonight

The rest of the evening is going to be pretty gloomy, but at least we’ll stay mild. Fog will stick around and showers will be moving in this evening. As we get closer to midnight, widespread showers and a few storms will pass through until early Monday morning. We will likely pick up about a half inch to an inch of rain. Temperatures will actually warm into the upper 40s by the sunrise.

The heavy rain will taper off my mid Monday morning, leaving us with some spotty showers for the day. Highs will actually make it all the way into the mid 50s around lunchtime! Cooler air will begin to filter in late in the afternoon and through the overnight hours. Any rain will briefly switch to light snow early Tuesday morning.

After the snow is gone, we’ll only be in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will rebound back in the 40s by Thursday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham