The Score Sunday – Annaan BB, Alex Tanney, Gage Williams, FCA

The Scoer Sunday features the Annawan Boys basketball team as they are off to a 15-2 start ranked 4th in the latest 1A polls. Alex Tanney, Tennessee Titans Quarterback, talks about his season in the NFL, his passing academy and being a new dad. Gage Williams, a sophomore at Kewanee High School, keeps inspiring his teammates as he makes shot after shot on the basketball court. The FCA story of the week features Bob McKee and Steve Peart.

