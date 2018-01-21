× Loved ones hold balloon release for missing Oneida woman

ONEIDA Illinois– It’s been a little over 2 years since Megan Foglesong’s disappearance and her family still has no clue what happened to her.

“We want answers it’s all we want is some answers,” said Elaine Lykes, Megan’s grandmother.

Megan’s birthday was on January 20th, she would have turned 24 years-old.

On Sunday January 21st her family and friends gathered at the Oneida softball complex for a balloon release.

“Megan was a very outgoing person,” said Lykes.

“I love her and I wish she would come home soon so that way she can be here with all of us today,” said longtime friend Morgan Wilckens, .

They also brought candles and cupcakes and wore shirts with messages of support. Orange and blue balloons were released in the air, the colors represented the softball team Megan was on, Midwest Bandits.

Megan grew up in Oneida, Illinois and attended high school there. She went missing between late November or December in 2015 in Alden, Kansas.

“We’ve been out there 3 or 4 times searching for her body. We can’t find any of her personal belongings or anything,” said Lykes.

Her case was being investigated as foul play. Last year a search warrant was executed by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. But no charges were filed.

“Somebody out there in Alden, Kansas knows something come forth and let us have peace in our family that’s what I want peace and to bring her home,” said Lykes.

Her case was turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, but her family says there have been no new leads on her whereabouts.

“You pray every night you pray every morning. You ask the lord to please bring her home to her family and friends. Give us some answers give us clues of where she’s at,” said Lykes.