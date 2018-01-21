× Local police on alert for Davenport Work Release escapee

DAVENPORT– Local police departments are looking for a man they say escaped from the Davenport work release facility Sunday, January 21.

According from a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Antione Glenn failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center Sunday afternoon.

Glenn is convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scot County, and was admitted to the work release facility in November.

Police describe Glenn as a 43-year-old, 5 feet, 9 inch tall, black male.

Anyone with information on Glenn’s whereabouts should contact local police.