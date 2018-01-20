× Muscatine Police officer injured in a car crash involving a tractor/trailer early Saturday morning

MUSCATINE– A Muscatine Police officer was transported to the hospital after being involved in a car accident early Saturday, January 20.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, the accident happened on the 2700 block of University Drive, near the Foam Rubber Products Warehouse, between a Muscatine Police squad car and a tractor/trailer.

The tractor/trailer is owned by Don Hummer Trucking Corporation.

The officer was taken to Trinity Muscatine ER and faces non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi did not report any injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.