The United Township Swim invite started in 1982, that year Moline won the title. They have not won it again until this year.
Moline wins the United Township Swim Invite
-
Moline edges United Township in overtime
-
Moline opens up big lead to beat rival United Township
-
Commemorative plaque remembering fallen veterans is presented to United Township community
-
Moline volleyball celebrates senior night with win
-
Local nonprofit hosts first annual Heavenly Birthday Bash to raise suicide awareness
-
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
United Township races past Galesburg
-
Assumption gets key stops in win over United Township
-
United Township use big second half to beat Quincy
-
Galesburg scores close win over United Township
-
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Monmouth College FB, FCA -UT Basketball
-
United Township cruises past Chicago Ag-Science
-
Rocks Use Big Second Half To Race Past Panthers