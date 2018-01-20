× Looking like a dreary end to the weekend

It was so nice to see highs in the 40s earlier today! Thanks to cloud cover moving in tonight, we won’t be getting too cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s, but watch out for some patchy fog and drizzle.

The dreary weather will continue into Sunday as scattered showers pass through throughout the day. We’ll remain mild in the mid 40s. More rain will be on the way Sunday night into Monday morning, and it could be heavy at times. In fact, a few storms aren’t out of the question. Temperatures will remain in the 40s into Monday morning.

The rain will lighten up by Monday afternoon, and highs will be in the low 50s. However, much cooler air will filter in that night. A brief change over to snow is likely into Tuesday morning, but accumulations look minimal at this point. We’ll be back in the mid 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham