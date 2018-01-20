Chicago West: Kim and Kanye announce new daughter’s name

(CNN) After days of anticipation, Kardashian-West fans finally know the name of one of the most famous newborn babies in the world.

Reality T.V. star Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Friday to announce the name of her third child that she and husband, Kanye West have welcomed into the world.

Kardashian West announced the birth of the baby girl on Tuesday using her website and social media platforms. The celebrity couple did not announce a name until Friday. Many of the celebrity couple’s fans anxiously awaited the name of their newest child to be announced because of the unique names the couple has chosen in the past.

Chicago joins older siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West wrote shortly after the baby’s birth.

It is believed that Chicago West is named after her fathers hometown. Kanye was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1977. The rap artist received an honorary doctorate from School of the Art institute of Chicago in 2015.