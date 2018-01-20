Annual cookie rally inspires confidence in local Girl Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girl Scout cookie season is here, and local Girl Scouts are ready to make some sales!

Dozens of young ladies learned about the basics of business today at the Annual Cookie Rally.

They learned about money management, goal setting and other skills essential to building confidence as they prepare to knock on your door and dazzle you with their best sales pitch.

"We're hoping they just gain some confidence in their own ability to know about something and talk to somebody about it and all of those things that hopefully better in whatever they choose to go to in the future." said Audrey Adamson, a Service Unit Director with the organization.

The event also had the very important "unofficial cookie taste tests."

Sales start now and will continue until March.