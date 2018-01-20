Annawan beats Wethersfield 54-46 to win the Lincoln Trail Conference Championship for the 8th straight year. The win was the 45th straight for the Bravettes.
Annawan GBB wins eighth straight LTC Championship
-
Annawan wins school record 22nd straight game
-
Wethersfield sweeps their way to sixth straight Regional
-
Annawan boys roll to another LTC win
-
Annawan, Wethersfield advance to LTC tourney Championship game
-
Annawan stays undefeated with win over Erie
-
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, Moline BB, FCA – Zach Petersen
-
Alabama rallies, wins 5th football national title in 9 years
-
Annawan-Wethersfield wins with shutout in 1A playoffs
-
Lady Rocks earn 25th straight Western Big 6 win
-
Rock Island races to 26th straight Western Big 6 win
-
-
Annawan-Wethersfield wins in overtime
-
Annawan-Wethersfield improves to 8-1
-
Annawan-Wethersfield stays atop the LTC