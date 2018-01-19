YOUR HEALTH: Removing the thyroid and hiding the scar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois – Mary Bowman is a college professor, teaching health information technology. But over the past few years, grading papers has become tougher.

"It got to be a headache, with the double vision."

Last year, Mary was diagnosed with Graves' disease: a thyroid condition that causes her eyes to bulge.

Finally, Mary and her doctor decided her thyroid needed to come out, but she had always been afraid she'd have a nasty scar.

"He said that they had a new procedure that you go through the mouth, and I couldn't believe it. I'm like, there's no way."

University of Chicago surgeon Raymon Grogan is one of a handful of U.S. experts using the new technique.

"The first thing we do is make three small incisions on the inside of the lower lip," explained Dr. Grogan. "Those incisions are midline, and then on each corner of the mouth in order for us to gain access to the neck with laparoscopic instruments."

Surgeons then work underneath the skin to access the thyroid, and remove it through the incision in the mouth.

"There still is a scar, it just happens to be in the inside of the mouth," said Dr. Grogan. "Those scars on the inside of the mouth tend to heal up so well that after a year you can't even find them."

Mary had a sore throat for several days, but was back to work shortly after surgery. And now, feels better than ever.

"It's done wonders for me."

Doctors say complications are rare compared to the open surgery. For the past 18 months, it has been offered at a handful of U.S. centers with specialized expertise.

