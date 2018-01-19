Watch this barge bust through river ice to deliver concrete for the I-74 bridge project

MOLINE, Illinois — When one thinks of ice breakers, visions of Coast Guard cutters busting through Arctic ice floes come to mind.

But earlier this week, observers could see the same phenomenon right here on our stretch of the Mississippi River.

Workers constructing the new I-74 bridge connecting Bettendorf to Moline have braved below-zero temps, frigid water and chunks of ice to keep work going through the winter. Earlier this week, they shared this video on the @I74RiverBridge Twitter feed:

Construction on the massive project, with a price tag topping $1 billion, began in July 2017 and is anticipated to take place over 3 1/2 years. The new bridge will be more than twice as wide as the existing bridge, providing four lanes in each direction. A multi-use path on the bridge will connect to paths in Bettendorf and Moline. Between Middle Road in Bettendorf and Avenue of the Cities in Moline, I-74 will be expanded to three lanes in each direction with additional lanes at select locations.

You can take a live look at bridge construction here, via the I-74 Bridge Project’s webcam.