The weekend’s brightest will lead to the weekend’s wettest

The mild weather that we enjoyed today is still expected to linger right through the weekend.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday with once again climb into the 40s.. a few spots will likely reach 50 on Sunday. During this period, a system tracking just to our west and north will increase the cloud coverage as early as Saturday night followed by an increasing chance for rainfall on Sunday going into Monday morning.

Temperatures will slowly fall Monday afternoon as colder as spills in behind the departing system . Enough moisture will still be present to change any light rain showers to some light snow. However, little to no accumulation is expected across the area.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

