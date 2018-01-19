× Studio 8 features Brandon Ford

Who I am: Brandon Ford

What my music is: Instrumental, Various, Electronic Ambient, Piano

What sets my music apart from the rest: “I’ve been writing music since high school, started playing piano as a kid. Self taught, play by ear. I record most of my music using my keyboard and computer software for sounds. My recordings are done live track by track. I have done music programming before, but prefer to play it all myself.”



