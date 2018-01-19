Rockridge scores 5-point win at home 50-45.
Rockridge beats rival Sherrard
-
Rockridge scores 40-point road win
-
St. Ambrose MBB score a 5-point home win
-
Orion beats rival Sherrard on Hall of Fame Night
-
Durant beats rival Wilton
-
North scores 3-point win over Assumption
-
-
Erie wins close game over Rockridge
-
Galesburg scores close win over United Township
-
Sherrard beats rival Orion in girls basketball
-
Augustana Basketball scores home win
-
Davenport West wins battle of Davenport
-
-
Monmouth Roseville beats Rockridge
-
North beats Central to win battle of Davenport
-
Assumption Lady Knights score big road win