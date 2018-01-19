NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Easy Ways to Celebrate National Popcorn Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I just love it when unofficial national holidays land on Fridays. For example, today is National Popcorn Day, which basically gave the three of us an excuse to eat popcorn for the entire duration of Good Morning Quad Cities. Now that our stomachs hurt, we turn to Nailed It Or Failed It on WQAD News 8 at 11am with two more ways to celebrate this amazing (and probably fake) holiday.

The first gives us a break from stuffing our faces with popcorn by using the popcorn kernels for a science experiment. All you need to create Hopping Corn is popping corn, water, baking soda, vinegar, and food coloring (if you want). Click the video above to see how we combined all those ingredients into a fun and fast science activity!

The second way we can celebrate National Popcorn Day is by turning our popcorn into a dessert (because... why not?). I found this easy (and delicious) Movie Night Treat on Pinterest (of course) and made it for Jon to enjoy this weekend (because... he's the best!). Click the video below to see how it turned out - PLUS:

COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: You already know that we enjoy a cocktail at the end of our shift on the last day of the work week, but now - we're making it official with a fancy animation and some surprises along the way! Click the video below to see this week's special drink by Jon, called the Ketz Koncoction.



Here's what you'll need:



Vodka

Sprite Zero

Lime

Ice Cubes

Instructions: - Fill a glass with ice cubs. Pour in 1.5 oz. of vodka. Top up with Sprite Zero and stir gently, and then garnish it with lime juice.