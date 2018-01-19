Mediapolis gets back to their winning way with an 82-13 win over Lone Tree.
Mediapolis picks up 13th win of the season
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Kicks For Conan, FCA
-
St. Ambrose MBB score a 5-point home win
-
Fulton Picks Up Road Win Over Erie
-
Bureau Valley gets home win against Hall
-
Moline Basketball scores win over Ottawa
-
-
Moline GBB scores 12 point win over Galesburg
-
Pleasant Valley Picks Up Big Road Win
-
North Scott gets big win at home
-
Pleasant Valley stays undefeated with big win over West
-
Davenport West Scores Big Win Over Muscatine At Home
-
-
Newman Continues Their Winning Ways
-
United Township races past Galesburg
-
Camanche boys roll to another big win