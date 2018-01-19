GMQC crew celebrates National Popcorn Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Friday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day, and it turns out, there's a lot of health benefits to the snack.

Popcorn is a whole grain, and it has a lot healthy fiber that can help improve digestion and keep away excess cholesterol. It has more fiber than pretzels or potato chips. It's also less fatty than potato chips, so it's a better snacking option if you're trying to lose weight.

Popcorn is gluten free, containing more protein than any other cereal grain. It has more iron than eggs or roast beef.

