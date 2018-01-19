Davenport North scores 74 in their win over Burlington.
Davenport North rolls to big win over Burlington
-
North scores 3-point win over Assumption
-
North beats Central to win battle of Davenport
-
North Scott Girls score road win over Davenport North
-
North Scott Rolls To A Huge Win Over Davenport North
-
Davenport North wins big at Assumption
-
-
Davenport West Scores Big Win Over Muscatine At Home
-
Pleasant Valley stays undefeated with big win over West
-
Davenport West wins battle of Davenport
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant valley GBB, North Scott Wrestling, FCA – Logan Lee
-
Davenport North Girls beat Clinton
-
-
Bettendorf holds off West for 1-point win
-
North Scott scores 50 in playoff win
-
Davenport North races to win in opener