Bill to ban traffic cams in Iowa may have votes to pass

DAVENPORT- There’s a renewed effort to pass a bill to ban red light cameras in the state of Iowa.

A Senate Judiciary subcommittee advanced Senate Study Bill 3025 this week. The bill would outlaw the use of traffic cameras on July 1st.

State Senator Jim Lykam says he believes the votes are in the Senate to pass the bill. The Davenport Democrat is not in favor of the legislation.

“I think there’s a good shot that the majority party has the votes. I will vote against an all-out ban. If they want to regulate, I could possibly support that,” he said.

The American Civil Liberties is lobbying in favor of the ban, saying the cameras don’t allow motorists their due process.

Police however say the cameras have cut down considerably on accidents at major intersections in Davenport.

Lykam says the cameras have been a useful, and potentially life saving safety tool.

“The ACLU said it’s not due process. What about the due process on an innocent person that gets blasted by a red-light runner or a speeder?”, he said.

There are competing bills sprouting in the Senate as a compromise to an all-out ban.

The debate continues Monday in Des Moines.