Authorities searching for work-release escapee

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are looking for an escapee from a Davenport work-release facility.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 24-year-old Arthur Kieth Lobley was supposed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center on Friday morning, January 19th, but never showed up.

The Department of Corrections said Lobley was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery, and was admitted to the facility on November 29th.

Lobley is described as standing six-feet tall, weighing 159 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call local police.