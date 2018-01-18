× Why you don’t have access to Google’s art selfies

The trend of trying to find your look-alike portrait, launched by the Google Arts & Culture app, has become a frenzy on social media, but two states don’t have access: Illinois and Texas.

The feature, found within the app, invites users to: “Take a selfie and search thousands of artworks to see if any look like you.” Once selecting “Get Started” the user is presented with a message that explains the selfie you take “is sent to Google,” but is used only for the purpose of finding your portrait look-alike.

Several reports indicate that users in Illinois and Texas are blocked from the feature.

According to a report by Chicago Tribune, Google hasn’t explained the blocked access, but one possibility is that the two states have strict laws on how facial-recognition technology is used.

The law the report is referring to is the Biometric Information Privacy Act. According to the legislation, biometrics refer to a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint or scan of hand or face.

Chicago Tribune reported that multiple lawsuits in Illinois have been brought forth in relation to the the privacy act, which has strict stipulations on how companies use biometric data.

According to TechCrunch, the feature is experimental and is available only in the U.S. for now.