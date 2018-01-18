We Need YOUR QUESTIONS for Davenport Schools Superintendent, Dr. Art Tate

DAVENPORT - On Thursday, February 1st, Good Morning Quad Cities is having "Breakfast With..." Dr. Art Tate, Superintendent of the Davenport Community School District.

Our conversation is set to take place a few days before Dr. Tate is scheduled to appear in front of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners for a hearing. He is being investigated for illegally dipping into the school district's reserve funds.

We also plan to answer any of your questions for Dr. Tate and/or the Davenport Community School District. If you have any questions/comments for Dr. Tate, fill out the form below:

This Breakfast With... comes after a tour of the new National Weather Service building in Davenport, our conversation with the Interim CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, and Moline's Planning and Development Director, Ray Forsythe.

