Speeding up the snow-melting process this weekend… Rain on track Sunday

The snow melting process had begun! Temperatures are climbing above freezing for the first time since we reached 53 degrees this time last week.

Skies will remain clear overnight with lows in the lower 20s.

We’ll speed up the snow-melting process this upcoming weekend with highs climbing into the middle 40s both Friday and Saturday. The warmest is still expected Sunday with temperatures around the 50 degree mark!

Skies will stay sunny until the well advertised system moves in from the Plains later this weekend. Clouds increasing Saturday night will give way to rain on Sunday. This rain will even extend into that night before ending in the form of light snow or flurries later on Monday. As far as any significant snowfall with this system that stays in portions of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin where blizzard conditions are possible.

Temperatures will be fairly seasonable next week with highs in the 30s as the arctic air stays put up in Canada.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

