The Red Kettle campaign from 2017 did not reach their goal, but you can still help.

The Quad Cities Salvation Army reported collecting about $650,000 of their $825,000 goal.

It’s not too late to make a donation to help reach the goal.

You can mail a check to: The Salvation Army, 301 W. 6th Street, Davenport, IA 52803, you can also give on the website, or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY