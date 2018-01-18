× Moline to name new police chief from within department

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Police Department is expected to swear in a new chief that has served the community for nearly three decades.

Captain John Hitchcock is expected to be appointed to the position on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and take the oath of office during the Committee of the Whole meeting that evening.

Hitchcock has worked for Moline since 1992, when he started as a patrol officer. Since then, Hitchock has racked up 26 years with the department and progressed through the ranks along the way, reaching captain in May of 2016. He has served as the interim police chief of Moline since July of 2017.

In a statement, Moline City Administrator Douglas K. Maxeiner said that Hitchcock was selected from a pool of 49 applicants. He said Hitchock stood out among the competition, despite the fact that “there were several exemplary candidates in the pool.”

“Hitchcock’s integrity and commitment to the department and community helped him rise to the top of the pool of candidates,” said Maxeiner.

Hitchcock’s salary will be $129,604 once he begins his tenure as chief.

John Hitchcock has a Bachelor’s Degree from Augustana College in Sociology and Political Science and has completed the FBI National Academy.