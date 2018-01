Traffic is slowed on Interstate 74 for drivers just coming off the bridge and into Iowa.

Multiple cars were lined up in the right lane of the interstate around 11 a.m. Thursday, January 18th. Iowa Department of Transportation cameras showed vehicles just using the left lane to pass the scene.

Within the hour, traffic appeared to be moving normally again.

Illinois-bound traffic was unaffected by the situation.

Click here for traffic cameras and conditions, anytime.