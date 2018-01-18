How you can take part in the ‘Valentines for Veterans’ program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois congresswoman is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for veterans.
This is the fifth year that U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has invited constituents to send Valentine’s Day greetings to those who have served their country.
Bustos says people may mail or drop off the valentines at one of her offices, located in Peoria, Rock Island and Rockford (addresses below). All you have to do is drop the Valentine’s Day card in a normal envelope and send it to one of the offices. No need to put any special “Attn:” or markings, according to a spokesperson from the office.
She says it’s a way to make sure “our veterans know that their sacrifices and service to our country are appreciated and will never be forgotten.”
The deadline to submit valentines is February 9.
Peoria Office
Phone: (309) 966-1813
Rock Island Office
Phone: (309) 786-3406
Fax: (309) 786-3720
Rockford Office
Phone: (815) 968-8011