How you can take part in the ‘Valentines for Veterans’ program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois congresswoman is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for veterans.

This is the fifth year that U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has invited constituents to send Valentine’s Day greetings to those who have served their country.

Bustos says people may mail or drop off the valentines at one of her offices, located in Peoria, Rock Island and Rockford (addresses below). All you have to do is drop the Valentine’s Day card in a normal envelope and send it to one of the offices. No need to put any special “Attn:” or markings, according to a spokesperson from the office.

She says it’s a way to make sure “our veterans know that their sacrifices and service to our country are appreciated and will never be forgotten.”

The deadline to submit valentines is February 9.

Peoria Office

820 SW Adams St.

Peoria , IL 61602

Phone: (309) 966-1813

Rock Island Office

2401 4th Ave.

Rock Island , IL 61201

Phone: (309) 786-3406

Fax: (309) 786-3720

Rockford Office

119 N. Church St. Suite 207 & 208

Rockford , IL 61101

Phone: (815) 968-8011