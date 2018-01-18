× Galesburg’s J.C. Penney store at Sandburg Mall to close in spring

GALESBURG, Illinois — The J.C. Penney store at Galesburg’s Sandburg Mall is the latest victim of the so-called “retail apocalypse.”

Company officials confirmed to WQAD that the store will be closed and a liquidation of its merchandise will begin on March 5. The store is expected to be completely shut down by early May.

This is tough news for the mall, which has been under new ownership and undergoing renovations since late 2016.

“As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable growth and long-term profitability, we continually evaluate our store portfolio to ensure our locations offer the best expression of the J.C. Penney brand,” said J.C. Penney spokesperson Joey Thomas. “During this review, the decision was made to close the Galesburg location.”

The department store chain closed 127 stores during the second quarter of 2017, representing more than 10% of its locations.

Thomas added that store associates will be assisted in finding new jobs at nearby J.C. Penney stores and those who do not will receive separation benefits and on-site career training.