Davenport library holds info session on raising backyard chickens

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The public library is holding an informational session for city dwellers interested in raising backyard chickens.

On Thursday, January 18th, certified trainers will be at the Davenport Library at 3000 Fairmount Street to answer questions about backyard chickens, in accordance with the city ordinance.

The program begins at 6 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Davenport residents who have urban chickens have to follow certain rules set up by the city council. No more than six hens are allowed, no roosters, the chickens must be separated from property lines, coops must be kept to certain standards of cleanliness, etc. Click here for rule details and the permit application.

