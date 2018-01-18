× Burlington man accused of sex crimes against minor

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — A 21-year-old Burlington man was arrested and charged with multiple sex abuse crimes on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Jaydin R. Johnson is charged with two counts of sex abuse third degree and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested by West Burlington Police on the felony warrants shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The charges came as a result of an ongoing investigation by West Burlington police into accusations of sexual misconduct.

Johnson is being help in the Des Moines County Correctional Center without bond, pending his first appearance.