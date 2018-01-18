× Bridge to hotel and casino in Bettendorf to close for a day

BETENDORF, Iowa — The short bridge connecting U.S. 67 in Bettendorf to the Isle Casino Hotel will be closed all day Monday, Jan. 22 for demolition work.

According to Bettendorf officials, the George Thuenen Bridge must be closed to traffic while the skywalk that connected the hotel to the former riverboat is demolished. The riverboat casino was replaced by a land-based casino in October 2016.

The bridge will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

While the closure is in effect, traffic heading to the Isle will be detoured to 23rd Street. Traffic control message boards and signs will be temporarily installed.