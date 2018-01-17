× Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison following death of Rock Island teen

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A 23-year-old woman has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison in connection with the 2016 death of a Rock Island teenager.

Chelsea Raker was initially charged with two counts of murder in connection with the death of 15-year-old Jescie Armstrong who was shot and killed in his Rock Island home. Raker, who was 21 at the time, was one of three people charged.

The murder charges were dropped in a plea deal back in October and Raker pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of armed robbery.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Raker was sentenced to 40 years with credit for time served. She was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release once she gets out of prison.