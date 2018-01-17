Watch: Puerto Rico school celebrates restored power after 100+ days without

SAN JUAN — Staff and students at a school in the northeast corner of Puerto Rico erupted with joy in early January when they regained electricity in early January.

The entire island lost power after Hurricane Maria tore through in September of 2017. Academia Bautista Puerto Nuevo, a school that serves around 1,100 students, waited 112 days for their power to return.

On January 11th, 2018 the joyous video was posted to the school’s Facebook page. Translated from Spanish, the school’s post said it was a moment of “Indisputable joy…”

According to a report by Vox, the island wasn’t expected to regain all electricity until May 2018. The island-wide outage was ranked No. 1 on among the “Ten biggest blackouts in US history.”