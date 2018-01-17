Top amateurs cue-up in Davenport for 8-Ball Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT , Iowa --The RiverCenter looks more like a giant pool hall these days. That's where some of the best amateur players from far-and-wide come to play and win prize money.

Dee Strack came all the way from Florida to show her skill and strategy.

"It's one game that your competitor has a lot to do with the shot that you're going to take," she said, on Wednesday, January 17.

She's making the trek with her husband, Milt, to play in the Omega Billiards 2018 ACS Midwest 8-Ball Championships.

"It's kind of like chess on a table with cue sticks and balls," she continued.

Some 800 players like Dee will be taking their best shots at more than $40,000 at the RiverCenter.

"It's definitely a sport," said John Lewis, executive director of American Cue Sports. "There's a lot of hand-eye coordination that goes into pocket billiards."

There's free admission through Sunday, January 21, at the River Center.

"The more that you know about the game probably the more you can really respect the good players and the shots they take," Dee said.

Dee Strack, who is getting to play with friends from Illinois, is sharing a strategy right on cue.

"Never give up, and play as smart as you can," she said.

Lots of life lessons from behind the 8-Ball.

"It's just fun to compete against good players and watch good players," she concluded.