St. Ambrose Queen Bees win as Reeann McCarty hits a big milestone

St. Ambrose Queen Bees pick up an 86-75 win over Judson. SAU Senior Reeann McCarty reaches 1000 points for her career in this game, she is the 32nd Queen Bee to reach that milestone.
