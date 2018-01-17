× Snow melting weather ahead… Late weekend rainfall still on track

Full sun and light winds made it seem a bit more tolerable out there today as temperatures climb just over the 20 degree mark. With a return flow out of the south tonight’s temperatures will only drop in the mid teens. That’s seasonal!

It will be more than just seasonal in the days ahead as another round of thaw weather is still set to begin as early as tomorrow. Highs on Thursday will climb around the mid 30s before warmer 40s become more common for the upcoming weekend. Still might reach 50 degrees in some spots south come Sunday.

This transition will take our bright skies during the work week and make them cloudy during the weekend. Rain is still expected with these clouds but not until we get to late Saturday night into Sunday. Still believe amounts may reach around a half an inch in spots.

As the system departs, colder air will filter in by Sunday night into Monday taking any leftover rain and changing it to some light snow. Little/no accumulation is expected.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

