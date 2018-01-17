QC Chamber looks to Des Moines for economic advice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The Quad Cities Chamber is looking at nearby cities to try and model itself after.

We had Breakfast With...Kristin Glass, the Interim CEO, of the chamber Thursday, January 11.

Glass says the Chamber likes the recent success of Des Moines and wants to model some of their plans in the future. In 2017, Forbes ranked Greater Des Moines as #5 on its list for the best places for businesses and careers.

"We have to create a better community, more of a regional brand that people want to live in and want to be in, so we can create that talent for our employers," Glass said Thursday.

Glass says Des Moines' downtown is thriving and Quad City leaders are making their own progress in each city. She says the Quad City's biggest challenge is creating community pride so people from other areas will want to come here.

Glass says the chamber is down to just a few candidates for its next CEO. Glass, who's not applying, has been the Interim CEO since July of last year, when Tara Barney resigned. Glass says the Chamber is doing much better financially now than it was three years ago, when the group lost $980,000.

