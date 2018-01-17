× Moliners invited to open house to discuss plans for I-74 corridor

MOLINE, Illinois — City leaders are looking for input on how to develop parts of downtown once the old I-74 Bridge is out.

As a way to get Moliners to share their ideas, the city and two development groups planned to hold an open house Wednesday, January 17th at Stoney Creek Inn to discuss plans for the I-74 corridor.

The meet-up will give community members and business and property owners the chance to look at which spaces will be available and give input on how they would like to see the space used.

The open house will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Stoney Creek is located at 101 18th Street in Moline.