ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Bridge inspections will temporarily shut down the Government Bridge from Rock Island to Davenport on Friday, January 19th.

The inspections will begin at 8:30 a.m. and are expected to end at noon, according to a statement from the Arsenal. Drivers will not be able to cross during this time. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians.

Signs and barricades will be in place during the closure.