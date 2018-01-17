Gage Williams, the heart beat of the Kewanee Boilermakers. See how he has been inspiring his team with a shot of a lifetime. The young man that has cheered on his teammates, is finally the one getting cheered for.
Gage’ing His Impact
-
House sends sweeping GOP tax bill to Trump’s desk
-
New Trump administration rule could force workers to share their tips
-
AT&T, Boeing and Wells Fargo pass tax cut savings to workers
-
Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer has died at age 89
-
Trump: Puerto Rico put budget ‘out of whack’ but lives saved
-
-
Tax plan passes U.S. Senate
-
Illinois men carry wheelchair-bound friend as a backpack as they travel the world
-
Missing dune buggy that a local 10-year-old worked for has been returned
-
Cubs sued for better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field
-
North Carolina boy makes incredible video for classmates to describe his life with autism
-
-
US to allow imports of elephant trophies from Zimbabwe, Zambia
-
Dad of missing man wants help from you
-
Americans pessimistic about Trump, country